Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Practices in full
Hitchens (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hitchens sat out a Week 10 win over the Cardinals due to a ribs injury, but appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect Hitchens to return to his usual starting role during Monday's game against the Rams.
