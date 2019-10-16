Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Primed to return Week 7
Hitchens (groin) was a full practice participant Tuesday, troy reports.
Hitchens was inactive Sunday and began the week as a limited participant due to the groin issue but should be good to go for Thursday's game at Denver. The 27-year-old has 27 tackles (19 solo) through five games.
