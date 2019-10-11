Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable against Texans
Hitchens (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with Houston.
Hitchens has been able to put in a trio of limited practices this week after picking up the groin injury in last week's loss to the Colts.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Still battling groin issue•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Ruled out for rest of Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Injures groin against Colts•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Snaps limited again in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Set for snap count?•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts career-high tackle total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...