Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Sunday
Hitchens (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hitchens managed to log a limited participation in Friday's practice after having been sidelined to begin the week. The starting linebacker suffered a rib injury during a Week 9 win over the Browns, and appears truly questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals. If Hitchens is unable to suit up, expect Dorian O'Daniel to slot into the starting lineup.
