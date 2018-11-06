Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Racks up eight tackles
Hitchens finished Sunday's game against the Browns with eight tackles (all solo).
Hitches briefly exited Sunday's contest, but it didn't prevent him from returning and playing 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker owns 79 tackles (50 solo) through nine contests this season and should remain one of the better IDP options on the Chiefs' defense.
