Hitchens had 11 tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Chargers.

Hitchens has produced well throughout the season yet Thursday was the first time he reached double-digit tackles since Week 6 at New England. The 26-year-old has 114 total tackles and a forced fumble through 13 games and has a matchup against the run-heavy Seahawks on tap in Week 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories