Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Receives questionable tag
Hitchens (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Hitchens sustained the ribs injury in last Sunday's win over the Broncos and was given a week-to-week recovery time frame. The 26-year-old was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday and at least appears to be trending in the proper direction.
