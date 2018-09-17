Hitchens posted 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Hitchens has racked up double digit tackles in back-to-back games to start the season. He's had a strong start to his first year in Kansas City, well on pace to setting a career-high in tackles. Looking ahead, Hitchens and the Chiefs will look to stay perfect on the season as they face off against the 49ers in Week 3.

