Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Records 12 tackles Week 2
Hitchens posted 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
Hitchens has racked up double digit tackles in back-to-back games to start the season. He's had a strong start to his first year in Kansas City, well on pace to setting a career-high in tackles. Looking ahead, Hitchens and the Chiefs will look to stay perfect on the season as they face off against the 49ers in Week 3.
