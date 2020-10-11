Hitchens (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old exited during the first half due to the hand injury and was questionable to return, but he was able to retake the field. Hitchens leads the defense with nine tackles (seven solo) with the Chiefs trailing 40-32 at the two-minute warning.
