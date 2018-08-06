Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to practice
Hitchens (hamstring) rejoined the Chiefs for practice Monday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hitchens is returned to practice quickly after injuring his hamstring on Saturday, indicating that the issue was likely minor. The tendency of hamstring injuries to reoccur, however, means that the Chiefs could take a cautious approach to reintegrating their newly acquired inside linebacker into training camp.
