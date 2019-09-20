Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Set for snap count?
The Chiefs intend to manage Hitchens' weekly snaps in order to keep him healthy for the entire season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Hitchens played 50 snaps (77 percent) on defense Week 2 after playing every defensive snap Week 1, and it's possible that he could see a lessened workload going forward. The 27-year-old played a career-high 945 regular-season snaps during the 2018 season, so it makes sense that the Chiefs are attempting to keep him fresh and avoid injuries. Hitchens stands to remain a valuable IDP option even if his usage declines, though his chances of finishing top-five in tackles, which he did last season, will be slim if he's taken off the field often.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts career-high tackle total•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Strong showing in loss•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Reaches double-digit tackles•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leads team in tackles in Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Suffers quad injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...