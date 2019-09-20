The Chiefs intend to manage Hitchens' weekly snaps in order to keep him healthy for the entire season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Hitchens played 50 snaps (77 percent) on defense Week 2 after playing every defensive snap Week 1, and it's possible that he could see a lessened workload going forward. The 27-year-old played a career-high 945 regular-season snaps during the 2018 season, so it makes sense that the Chiefs are attempting to keep him fresh and avoid injuries. Hitchens stands to remain a valuable IDP option even if his usage declines, though his chances of finishing top-five in tackles, which he did last season, will be slim if he's taken off the field often.