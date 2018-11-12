Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Sidelined despite active status
Hitchens was active but didn't play in Sunday's game against Arizona, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Chiefs' coach Andy Reid said that Hitchens was only active so that he could play in an emergency situation. Hitchens had been questionable with a rib injury entering Sunday's game and it seems he's not back to 100 percent quite yet. For the time being he's expected to play against the Rams in Week 11, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Look for Dorian O'Daniel or Ben Niemann to see some extra snaps if Hitchens is limited next week.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Shakes off injury•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Racks up eight tackles•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns to game•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leaves Sunday's game with rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...