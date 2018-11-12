Hitchens was active but didn't play in Sunday's game against Arizona, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid said that Hitchens was only active so that he could play in an emergency situation. Hitchens had been questionable with a rib injury entering Sunday's game and it seems he's not back to 100 percent quite yet. For the time being he's expected to play against the Rams in Week 11, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Look for Dorian O'Daniel or Ben Niemann to see some extra snaps if Hitchens is limited next week.