Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Snaps limited again in Week 3
Hitchens played just 68 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday's game against the Lions, recording eight tackles (six solo).
The Chiefs brass is reportedly limiting Hitchens' snaps this season to keep him healthy for all of 2019. That didn't stop him from racking up eight tackles Saturday, but he has yet to reach double digits after doing so four times in the first six games last year. The tackle totals may not pile up as much as last year, but he still produces enough to warrant fantasy ownership in some leagues.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Set for snap count?•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts career-high tackle total•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Strong showing in loss•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Reaches double-digit tackles•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Leads team in tackles in Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Returns Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...