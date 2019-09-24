Hitchens played just 68 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday's game against the Lions, recording eight tackles (six solo).

The Chiefs brass is reportedly limiting Hitchens' snaps this season to keep him healthy for all of 2019. That didn't stop him from racking up eight tackles Saturday, but he has yet to reach double digits after doing so four times in the first six games last year. The tackle totals may not pile up as much as last year, but he still produces enough to warrant fantasy ownership in some leagues.