Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Still battling groin issue
Hitchens (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hitchens suffered this groin injury during this past Sunday's game versus the Colts, and he's still dealing with the effects. It's a positive sign that he's still able to practice in some capacity. The Chiefs hope he can elevate to a full participant by Friday, or else he'll likely carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game versus the Texans.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Ruled out for rest of Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Injures groin against Colts•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Snaps limited again in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Set for snap count?•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Posts career-high tackle total•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Strong showing in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...