Hitchens (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hitchens suffered this groin injury during this past Sunday's game versus the Colts, and he's still dealing with the effects. It's a positive sign that he's still able to practice in some capacity. The Chiefs hope he can elevate to a full participant by Friday, or else he'll likely carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game versus the Texans.

