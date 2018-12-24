Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Strong showing in loss
Hitchens racked up 12 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.
Hitchens logged his second straight game with double digit tackles, and performed admirably against Seattle's run-heavy offense. The 26-year-old has been a valuable IDP asset this season, with 126 tackles through 14 games.
