Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Tackle total dips in 2019
Hitchens finished 2019 with 88 tackles (51 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble during the 2019 season.
The Chiefs' coaching staff made a successful attempt to limit Hitchens' defensive snaps to keep him healthy, sitting him for 239 more snaps than he rested during 2018. Hitchens did miss one game in the middle of the season due to a groin issue but the seventh-year linebacker was able to stay on the field for most of 2019. Unfortunately, the reduced snap count also detracted from his fantasy value as an IDP linebacker. It seems unlikely that the staff would opt to increase his volume again next year, so it may be best to view his value near what it was in 2019.
