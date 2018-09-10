Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Tallies 15 tackles Sunday
Hitchens recorded 15 tackles in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
Hitchens was all over the field Sunday, his 15 tackles equalling his career high. He recorded a career high 84 tackles last season, but he'll shatter that mark in his first year with Kansas City if he can come even close to equalling Sunday's effort on a weekly basis. He'll look to continue to maintain his momentum in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.
