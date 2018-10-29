Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens: Week-to-week with rib injury
Hitchens severely bruised his ribs in Sunday's win over the Broncos and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hitchens avoided breaking any ribs but could still miss some time due to the injury. He's currently without a return timetable and should be considered questionable for the time being ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Browns.
