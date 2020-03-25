Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Committed to Kansas City
Sherman is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The Pro Bowl fullback serves primarily as a blocker in the Chiefs potent offense, as he only touted the rock four times for nine yards and added two catches for 22 yards across 16 regular-season games last season.
