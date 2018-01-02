Sherman toted the rock 14 times for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.

A fullback by trade, Sherman had not carried the ball more than twice in a season, let alone a game, since entering the league before Sunday's contest. It was more a result of circumstance than anything else and he should not be expected to repeat that volume any time in the future, barring another similar scenario.

