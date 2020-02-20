Sherman carried the ball four times for nine yards and had two catches for 22 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Sherman served as the Chiefs' top fullback during the 2019 season, doing most of his damage on offense as a blocker. He also played a key role on special teams, logging 310 snaps during the regular season. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but the team could be motivated to come to terms on a deal that would bring him back for an eighth season in Kansas City.