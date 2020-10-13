Sherman was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday after potentially being exposed to the virus, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The 31-year-old hasn't produced a positive test result himself, so at this point the move to the COVID-19 list is precautionary. Assuming Sherman continues to test negative, he should be able to rejoin the Chiefs relatively soon, though it's unclear if he'll be back for Monday's game against the Bills.
More News
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Scores rare TD•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Committed to Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Logs four carries in 2019•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Staying in KC•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Snap count dips in 2018•
-
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Records third career touchdown reception•