Sherman was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday after potentially being exposed to the virus, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The 31-year-old hasn't produced a positive test result himself, so at this point the move to the COVID-19 list is precautionary. Assuming Sherman continues to test negative, he should be able to rejoin the Chiefs relatively soon, though it's unclear if he'll be back for Monday's game against the Bills.