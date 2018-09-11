Sherman hauled in his only target for a 36-yard touchdown in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers.

Sherman doesn't figure to have much of a role on offense for the Chiefs this season, seeing only 17 offensive snaps in the contest. He had just 20 touches all of last season, leaving him well off the fantasy radar as the lead blocker for Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware.

More News
Our Latest Stories