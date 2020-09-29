Sherman rushed once for no gain and caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown in Monday's 34-20 win over Baltimore.

Both of the fullback's touches came in high-leverage situations, as he found the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal shovel pass in the second quarter and was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 rushing attempt in the third. Sherman's touchdown was the fifth of his 10-year NFL career.