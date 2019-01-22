Chiefs' Anthony Sherman: Snap count dips in 2018
Sherman took the field for just 99 offensive snaps in 2018, recording one carry for two yards and eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Sherman's massive decline in utilization during 2018 could be a signal that the Chiefs will let the veteran fullback walk when he hits free agency this offseason. He still contributed on special teams, playing 344 snaps, so there will likely be a home for him somewhere in the NFL next season.
