Sherman is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Chiefs, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sherman has played seven consecutive 16-game seasons as the top fullback in Kansas City, but his workload bottomed out at 98 offensive snaps in 2018. He did catch eight of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown, while his 345 snaps on special teams ranked second on the Chiefs.

More News
Our Latest Stories