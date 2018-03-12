Sherman has reached agreement on a new contract with the Chiefs, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sherman has served as the Chiefs' lead blocker since 2013, recording only 47 catches and 19 carries despite playing every game. He took 14 carries in a meaningless Week 17 game against Denver, but it'll be back to a limited blocking role in 2018. Kareem Hunt probably appreciates the re-signing, even though the Chiefs rarely use a fullback outside of the red zone.