Callaway secured a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday.
As a 2018 fourth-round draft choice of Cleveland, Callaway has three NFL seasons under his belt and clearly is an impressive offensive player. After violating protocols that led to a suspension, Callaway was waived by the Browns and headed to Miami, where he caught two of his four targets for 20 yards throughout five games. The receiver will hopefully play a reserve role for Sunday's AFC-divisional round matchup against the Browns.