Hamilton (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Hamilton has battled through the hamstring injury for the past two weeks, but as evidenced by this news, he's expected to be ready for Week 11. Hamilton has seen most of his snaps come on special teams and as a depth cornerback, so expect him to handle a similar role for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
