Hamilton (groin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Hamilton suffered the groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Chargers and never returned. Now back healthy, look for Hamilton to assume his usual depth role at cornerback for Week 3 against the Ravens.
