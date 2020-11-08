Hamilton (hamstring) is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
The fifth-year veteran has averaged 19 special-teams snaps per game this season for Kansas City, while also garnering a double-digit workload in defensive snaps four times thus far in 2020. The Chiefs haven't been counting on Hamilton for starter snaps in the secondary, but depth on the back end would be depleted in his absence.
More News
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Back to work Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to the field•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: No-go for Saturday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Links with Kansas City•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Shakes off injury•