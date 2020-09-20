Hamilton (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against
Hamilton was forced to leave the game in the first quarter due to the soft tissue injury, and he's yet to return. As long as Hamilton is sidelined, only Rashad Fenton and Thakarius Keyes are the only healthy cornerbacks dressed for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to the field•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: No-go for Saturday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Antonio Hamilton: Links with Kansas City•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Shakes off injury•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Exits Friday's game early•
-
Giants' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to New York•