Hamilton has returned to the practice field, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton missed some time due to a groin injury but has been a full participant in practice this week. The cornerback is competing for a depth role in Kansas City's secondary after spending the past two seasons with the Giants.
