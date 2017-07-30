Goodley signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday.

An undrafted free agent back in 2014, Goodley has seen short stints with the likes of the Cowboys, Seahawks and Packers. However, he's never appeared in a regular-season game and will likely be a long shot to make the Chiefs' final roster. Goodley caught 150 passes for 2,366 yards and 21 touchdowns in his four-year collegiate career with Baylor.