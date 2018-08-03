Watts (ankle) returned to the Chiefs' practice Saturday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick missed the first two days of training camp, and he'll need to capitalize on every opportunity to show he can hang. His 4.64 40-yard dash time is concerning as a safety, but Watts has impressive tackling ability, as he notched 87 tackles (10 for a loss) in his senior season at Texas A&M. Watts will have a chance to receive a hefty workload depending on how he progresses through preseason.

