Chiefs' Armani Watts: Full 16-game slate in 2019
Watts racked up 17 tackles (13 solo) and one sack across 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Watts rebounded from a rookie campaign in which he played just five games due to injury, managing to remain healthy the entire 2019 season and contribute as a depth option in Kansas City's secondary and on special teams. He stands to handle a similar gig for 2020.
