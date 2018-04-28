Chiefs' Armani Watts: Going to Kansas City
The Chiefs selected Watts in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 124th overall.
Watts (5-foot-11, 204 pounds) gets a red flag for his athletic testing (4.64-second 40, 11.4 agility score), but he made a lot of plays at Texas A&M and might be able to overcome whatever athletic limitations he might have. He finished last year with 87 tackles (10 for a loss) and four interceptions in 13 games, and in 2015 he went nuts for 126 tackles in 13 games. He could emerge as an IDP factor if he earns snaps, but it shouldn't be assumed he does either as a rookie.
