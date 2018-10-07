Chiefs' Armani Watts: Nursing groin injury
Watts is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a groin injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Watts stepped into Sunday's action due to a plethora of injuries in the Kansas City secondary. The severity of Watts' injury is still unknown. If Watts can't return to Sunday's game that will leave the Chiefs with just two healthy safeties left.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.