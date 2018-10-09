The Chiefs placed Watts (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Watts left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a groin issue and was unable to return. It turns out that his injury is quite serious, as Watts will miss at least eight weeks after being put on IR. Depending on the the severity of his injury, however, Watts is in jeopardy of missing the rest of the 2018 season.

