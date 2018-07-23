Chiefs' Armani Watts: Suffers ankle injury
Watts suffered an ankle injury during practice Monday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watts was selected by the Chiefs with the 124th overall pick in this year's draft as a playmaker in the secondary out of Texas A&M. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time, but if he's unavailable for the beginning of training camp, it could have an impact on how much on-field action he sees to start his rookie season.
