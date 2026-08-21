Gillotte (foot) has a ruptured plantar fascia but the injury is not considered serious, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The defensive end might even be able to return for Kansas City's regular-season opener against Denver on Sept. 14, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. Gillotte strained his hamstring during a training camp session in late July, returned a little over two weeks later and then ruptured his plantar fascia during a drill. The 2025 third-round pick recorded 38 tackles (14 solo), including 1.5 sacks, in a rotational role as a rookie.