Gillotte ended the 2025 season with 38 tackles (14 solo), including 1.5 sacks, as well as one interception over 17 games.

Gillotte saw defensive snaps in every game of the season, logging 25 percent or more of the team's defensive snaps in all contests except the Week 1 matchup with the Chargers. The third-round rookie will likely see a similar amount of snaps and opportunities in year two, as starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Mike Danna will both remain with the Chiefs for the foreseeable future.