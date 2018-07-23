Lampkin (knee) remains in recovery and may not be available for the start of training camp, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "Lampkin, who tore his ACL last year, isn't quite ready yet and we'll just take him day-by-day," said Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder.

Lampkin tore his ACL in training camp last summer and spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. When healthy, the undrafted Oklahoma State product will compete for a depth role in the Chiefs secondary.