Chiefs' Austin Blythe: Joins Chiefs
Blythe signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Blythe spent the last four seasons with the Rams, including three years as their starting center. He should fill the same role with the Chiefs.
