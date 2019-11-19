Play

Reiter (head) returned to Monday's game after being evaluated for a possible concussion, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Reiter was shaken up in the first quarter, and was force to exit with a possible concussion. Now that he's officially healthy, he's resumed his normal role as the team's starting center.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories