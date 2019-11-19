Play

Reiter left Monday's game against the Chargers and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Reiter was noticeably banged up in the first quarter, and had to leave the field with the help of the medical staff. He'll now have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to gain clearance back into the game. In his stead, Stefen Wisniewski entered the game as the team's center.

