The Chiefs signed Zappe to a one-year contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Zappe spent time as a reserve option at quarterback for Cleveland in 2024, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his lone spot start. With Gardner Minshew (collarbone) the clear favorite to back up Patrick Mahomes after signing with Kanas City on Thursday, Zappe finds himself once again competing for a third-string role. The Chiefs also have Chris Oladokun on the roster.