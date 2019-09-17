Play

Breeland recorded his first interception of the season and eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Breeland owns an interception and a fumble recovery in the first two weeks of the season. However, he had just 20 tackles through seven games with the Packers last season and has never topped three picks in a campaign, so it may be too early to add him as an IDP just yet.

