Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Arrested on multiple charges
Breeland was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina and is facing numerous charges, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
According to the report, the Chiefs are aware of the situation and have not made a comment. Breeland rejoined the team on a one-year deal this offseason and was set to serve as a starting cornerback again this season. Breeland's status for 2020 and beyond should come into focus as the situation unfolds.
