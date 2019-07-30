Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Back to work Tuesday
Breeland (thumb) returned to practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Before Tuesday, Breeland hadn't practiced since Saturday because of a thumb issue. The 27-year-old signed with Kansas City in March after a seven-game stint with Green Bay last season, where he logged 20 total tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown.
